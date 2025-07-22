PFG Advisors Acquires New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,379,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,129,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 75,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $106.01 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.23.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

