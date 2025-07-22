PFG Advisors Acquires 13,843 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 109,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 451.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 81,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 66,357 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 29,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.99 and a 12 month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 14,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $1,365,285.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,514.59. This represents a 35.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.07 per share, with a total value of $276,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock worth $4,910,586. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

