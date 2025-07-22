Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paycom Software from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Paycom Software from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $224.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Randall Peck sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.21, for a total transaction of $234,256.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 49,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,994.74. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total value of $29,222,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,307,249 shares in the company, valued at $805,381,276.48. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,016 shares of company stock worth $42,736,608. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.3% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $1,624,000. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 322.7% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 122,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $228.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $152.46 and a 52 week high of $267.76.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $530.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.92 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

