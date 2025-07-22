Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 241.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,473 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,521,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,419,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,905,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,772,544,000 after acquiring an additional 166,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,463,000 after acquiring an additional 126,962 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after acquiring an additional 694,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,104,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,551,000 after acquiring an additional 208,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,878,940.89. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $142.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.33 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

