Parthenon LLC Has $10.50 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Parthenon LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,778,289,000 after buying an additional 23,465,278 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,113,147,000 after buying an additional 4,515,147 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,207,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $290.68 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.90 and a 12 month high of $296.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $807.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,197,873.08. This represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

