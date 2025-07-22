Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $717.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $709.00 to $717.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $670.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research cut Parker-Hannifin from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Argus set a $680.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $785.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $739.59.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $711.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $680.98 and a 200-day moving average of $648.72. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $727.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.51 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

