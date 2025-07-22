Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.78 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 72 ($0.97). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.90), with a volume of 3,175 shares changing hands.

Panther Metals Trading Down 2.9%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.98. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,687.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Darren Hazelwood bought 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £3,312.55 ($4,465.56). Also, insider Nick OReilly sold 53,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.16), for a total value of £45,642.78 ($61,529.77). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 74,141 shares of company stock worth $6,569,541. 44.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Panther Metals

Listed on the standard segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Panther Metals invests in or acquires companies or projects within the natural resources sector which have the potential for growth and value generation over the medium to long term.

The Company will utilise their extensive international network to identify opportunities in base, precious and energy metals.

