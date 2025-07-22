O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Position Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,122,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,443,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,750,000 after buying an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $948,460,000 after acquiring an additional 46,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,190,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.02.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.33 and a 12 month high of $97.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $25,686.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 240 shares in the company, valued at $21,767.20. This trade represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

