O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 186.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $83.33 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.02.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $275,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,216. This represents a 39.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock valued at $3,022,386. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $97.22.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 167.25% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

