OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 88 Shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,767,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in 3M by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,468,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $576,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,619 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $175,110,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in 3M by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,153,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of 3M by 321.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,708,000 after acquiring an additional 837,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. The trade was a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,045.54. This represents a 56.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.33.

3M Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE MMM opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $101.77 and a 12 month high of $164.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

