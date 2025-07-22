OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 595 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eaton by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,839,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 540,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,708,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 490,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214,632. This trade represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $326.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eaton from $345.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.89.

Eaton Trading Down 1.3%

ETN opened at $373.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.57. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $384.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

