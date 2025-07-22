OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 4,102 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.4%

QUAL stock opened at $184.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.36.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

