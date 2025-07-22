OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 258 Shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after acquiring an additional 222,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,992 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.30, for a total value of $895,190.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,043.30. This trade represents a 32.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total value of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,488 shares of company stock valued at $37,242,862. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock opened at $711.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $716.44 and a 200-day moving average of $668.27. McKesson Corporation has a twelve month low of $464.42 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 201.12% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

MCK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 target price on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Cfra Research cut McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $710.17.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

