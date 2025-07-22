OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 137.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL opened at $163.25 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 20.04%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. Citigroup raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

