OneAscent Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,073,000 after buying an additional 652,619 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,468.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 315,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,820,000 after buying an additional 313,266 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,938,000. Finally, MSH Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $9,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDY opened at $138.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $119.83 and a 52 week high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

