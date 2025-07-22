OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $708,000 Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 100.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $65.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3174 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.