OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.88.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $226.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $243.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 174.81%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

