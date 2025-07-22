OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 88.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 542,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 11.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new position in Kellanova in the first quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 39.9% in the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,185,000 after acquiring an additional 145,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $9,113,931.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 45,784,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,735,082.08. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $111,198,218 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE K opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.68. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 34.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

