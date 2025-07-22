OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 115.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 352,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.46.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $94.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.