OneAscent Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 178,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the period. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 64,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,930.4% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 113,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 108,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $167.78. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Articles

