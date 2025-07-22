OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 6,001 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in International Paper by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after purchasing an additional 12,191,361 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after purchasing an additional 8,720,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in International Paper by 19.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,042 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 3,304.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in International Paper by 134.8% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,948,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Stock Performance

IP opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.96, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Paper Company has a 12-month low of $43.27 and a 12-month high of $60.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average of $50.89.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). International Paper had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. This represents a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.