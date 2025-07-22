OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,721 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on O. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

O stock opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

