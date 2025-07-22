OneAscent Financial Services LLC Acquires 440 Shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 31,755 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 551.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.05.

General Motors Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:GM opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. Equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

