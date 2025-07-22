Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Omnicom Group by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $70.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.37 and a 52-week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

