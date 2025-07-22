Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Position Reduced by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 176,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,392,000 after buying an additional 27,733 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of ORI stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. 70,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,632. Old Republic International Corporation has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Old Republic International Dividend Announcement

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORI

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 35,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

(Free Report)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.