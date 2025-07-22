OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCCIO traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $24.82. 263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $24.70. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $25.60.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

