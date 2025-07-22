Obermeyer Wealth Partners Sells 2,985 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners trimmed its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,466,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,074,000 after buying an additional 52,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 802.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,707,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,608 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,662,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,546,000 after purchasing an additional 326,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,021,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,318,000 after buying an additional 209,885 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 2.9%

NYSE:PFG opened at $78.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.02). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.