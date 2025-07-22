Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $221.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.82 and its 200 day moving average is $209.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

