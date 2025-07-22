Obermeyer Wealth Partners Has $1.55 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lessened its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The company has a market cap of $106.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.33.

British American Tobacco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7391 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.99%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

