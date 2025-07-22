Obermeyer Wealth Partners Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

