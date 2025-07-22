Obermeyer Wealth Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Obermeyer Wealth Partners lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $575.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $562.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $553.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

