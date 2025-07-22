Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,906,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,933 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,179,000. Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,370,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,751,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,761 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

