Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $470,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,950 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $108.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.98. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.42.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

