Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the first quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Walmart by 95.2% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.24, for a total transaction of $380,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,060,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,997,734.20. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.14, for a total transaction of $1,248,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 932,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,700,258.82. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,820 shares of company stock worth $14,584,875. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $96.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.81 and a 200 day moving average of $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $769.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $105.30.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

