Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,614 shares during the quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. BCO Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,810,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,262,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,717,000 after buying an additional 673,178 shares during the last quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Master S Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,322,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,600,000 after buying an additional 182,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $36.73.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

