Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.2% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $562.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $534.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $507.13. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $566.06.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

