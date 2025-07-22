Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

Nutrien Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

Institutional Trading of Nutrien

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,074.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

