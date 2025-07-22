Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.78.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

NYSE:NTR opened at $59.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1,074.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4,866.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

