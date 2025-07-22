NovoCure (NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.72. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVCR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 56.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

