NovoCure (NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter.
NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.57 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect NovoCure to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NovoCure Stock Up 0.5%
NASDAQ NVCR opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.72. NovoCure has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on NovoCure
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovoCure
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NovoCure by 5.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after buying an additional 52,180 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 3.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 56.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About NovoCure
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than NovoCure
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Domino’s Delivers Another Discounted Entry for Income Investors
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- TSLA Earnings Week: Can Tesla Break Through $350?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Goldman, Morgan Stanley, & BofA: Diverging Paths After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.