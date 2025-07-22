Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,307,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,596,000 after purchasing an additional 277,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after buying an additional 270,434 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,689,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,843,000 after buying an additional 3,824,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,577,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,502,000 after buying an additional 2,959,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $23.22 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 66.78% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.