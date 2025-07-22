Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 25.000-25.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 25.214. The company issued revenue guidance of $42.1 billion-$42.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 target price (down from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.00.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 7.5%

NYSE NOC opened at $558.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Northrop Grumman has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $555.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $492.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $487.55. The company has a market capitalization of $80.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.15.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.27). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $368,706.33. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,575.04. This represents a 8.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,041.79. The trade was a 65.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,569 shares of company stock worth $8,323,150 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 367.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.