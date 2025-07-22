Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,677,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,949,556,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,239,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,866,133,000 after buying an additional 461,307 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,164,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,954,452,000 after buying an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,417,850,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,807,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,317,402,000 after purchasing an additional 109,308 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $368,706.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,575.04. The trade was a 8.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Fleming sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $1,770,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,041.79. This represents a 65.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,569 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,150. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.00.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $516.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.55. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.15. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $426.24 and a fifty-two week high of $555.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.38. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

