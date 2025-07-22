Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%.

Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $14.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

NYSE NSC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $279.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,671. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.81. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $201.63 and a 1-year high of $288.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Norfolk Southern stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $323.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $265.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

