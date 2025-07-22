NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,828 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,126,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,340,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,749,903,000 after buying an additional 8,898,591 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $509,051,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after buying an additional 2,416,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,545,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,857,389,000 after buying an additional 2,288,627 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $74.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.07%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.15.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

