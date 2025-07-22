Nick Schoenfeld Sells 5,798 Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP) Stock

Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) insider Nick Schoenfeld sold 5,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($26.80), for a total value of £115,264.24 ($155,384.52).

Telecom Plus Stock Down 0.2%

TEP stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,015 ($27.16). 1,019,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,600. Telecom Plus Plc has a one year low of GBX 1,580 ($21.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,100 ($28.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,007.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.84.

Get Telecom Plus alerts:

Telecom Plus (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 119.20 ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Telecom Plus had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 3.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Telecom Plus Plc will post 118.0645161 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Telecom Plus in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($35.05) target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Telecom Plus

About Telecom Plus

(Get Free Report)

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.