NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,233 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of NETGEAR worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Laura Durr sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $124,546.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,225.01. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Murray Bryan sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $75,028.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,026,565.05. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $565,429 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $13.96 and a one year high of $31.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.37. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $162.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

