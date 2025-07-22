Nelson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nelson Capital Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVV opened at $631.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $634.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $606.13 and a 200 day moving average of $585.82.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

