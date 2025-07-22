Nelson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,351 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.0% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,009,386 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $121,944,000 after acquiring an additional 134,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,180.08. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.15. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

