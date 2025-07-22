Nelson Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Nelson Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,121 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,322 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 57,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,125,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $179,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,390. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn acquired 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $308.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.43.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $283.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $304.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $256.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

