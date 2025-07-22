Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

PARA has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Paramount Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.08. 192,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,764,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,119,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,593,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paramount Global by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,567,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after acquiring an additional 724,565 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,663,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,384,000 after buying an additional 460,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 12,586,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

Further Reading

