Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.63.
Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Natera by 1,328.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Natera by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $140.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.00. Natera has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.73.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
