Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.63.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRA. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th.

Get Natera alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRA

Insider Activity at Natera

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 4,299 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $719,480.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,628.48. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $450,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 136,205 shares in the company, valued at $20,447,094.60. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,655 shares of company stock worth $7,964,464. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Natera by 1,328.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Natera by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 31,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $140.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.00. Natera has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.67 and a beta of 1.73.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.